Kajal Aggarwal rubbishes death rumours via X post

“I’ve come across some baseless news claiming I was in an accident (and no longer around!) and honestly, it’s quite amusing because it’s absolutely untrue. By the grace of god, I want to assure you all that I am perfectly fine, safe, and doing very well,” the 40-year-old actor wrote on X.

Kajal also requested fans to not believe or circulate such false news and instead focus their energy on “positivity and truth”. She was last seen in Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sikander and the Telugu mythology film Kannappa in 2025.

Kajal is set to appear in Indian 3, the third installment of the Kamal Haasan led franchise.