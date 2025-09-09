Karisma Kapoor’s children file case in Delhi HC for share in Sunjay Kapur’s fortune

Karisma Kapoor's children, Kiaan and Samaira have approached Delhi High Court for their share in the massive estate left behind by their late father businessman Sunjay Kapur. According to reports, the estate in estimated to be worth nearly Rs 30,000 crore.
According to multiple reports, the siblings have filed a petition in the court which challenged the validity of the will which was presented by their stepmother Priya Kapur. They have alleged that Priya Kapur, along with two associates, Dinesh Agarwal and Nitin Sharma, “conspired to suppress and present a will under suspicious circumstances.” The plea also claimed that the will was withheld for weeks before it was disclosed. It was finally presented during a family meeting on July 30, 2025. In their petition, the children have now questioned its authenticity, claiming it is neither valid nor genuine.
The suit reads, “The Plaintiffs submit that the purported will be allegedly executed by the Plaintiffs’ father is not a legal and valid document, is forged and fabricated and in any event surrounded by suspicious circumstances. It is for this reason that neither the original of the Alleged Purported Will has been shown to the Plaintiffs nor a copy of the Alleged Purported Will has been provided.”
The petition further establishes Samaira and Kiaan as Class I legal heirs under succession laws. They have even requested the court for a decree of partition and have demanded one-fifth share each in their father's estate. Karisma's children have also sought interim relief and have asked the court to freeze all of Sunjay Kapur’s personal assets until the matter is resolved. This will include movable and immovable properties, bank accounts, and other holdings.
This legal battle over the estate has put the spotlight on one of Delhi's richest business families. It will intertwine Bollywood and high-stakes inheritance drama.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.