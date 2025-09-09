Karisma Kapoor’s children file case in Delhi HC for share in Sunjay Kapur’s fortune

According to multiple reports, the siblings have filed a petition in the court which challenged the validity of the will which was presented by their stepmother Priya Kapur. They have alleged that Priya Kapur, along with two associates, Dinesh Agarwal and Nitin Sharma, “conspired to suppress and present a will under suspicious circumstances.” The plea also claimed that the will was withheld for weeks before it was disclosed. It was finally presented during a family meeting on July 30, 2025. In their petition, the children have now questioned its authenticity, claiming it is neither valid nor genuine.

The suit reads, “The Plaintiffs submit that the purported will be allegedly executed by the Plaintiffs’ father is not a legal and valid document, is forged and fabricated and in any event surrounded by suspicious circumstances. It is for this reason that neither the original of the Alleged Purported Will has been shown to the Plaintiffs nor a copy of the Alleged Purported Will has been provided.”