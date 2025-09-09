Catherine Zeta-Jones, Drew Barrymore say Steven Spielberg ‘changed both of our lives’

Actors Drew Barrymore and Catherine Zeta-Jones have credited legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg for launching their careers in Hollywood, reported a news portal.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Drew Barrymore open up about Steven Spielberg

For the season six premiere of The Drew Barrymore Show, Drew welcomed Wednesday star Catherine Zeta-Jones. In a preview clip of the full episode airing, Drew reflected on Catherine career-defining role as Elena Montero in 1998’s The Mask of Zorro.

“I mean, The Mask of Zorro,” Drew said. “Whoa, hello, somebody walked onto the stage and changed everything forever as we know it.”

Asked if there was any moment from the film that “jumps out” for her, Catherine said, “Oh my gosh, so, so much, but I remember being in the TV series of Titanic, which is not the Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet one, but it was okay. I needed the job.”

“And, Steven Spielberg happened to be watching TV on a Sunday night and went, ‘Oh, who’s she? Maybe she should be good in Zorro.’ I get a call next week to go and meet the director Martin Campbell,” she added.