The Conjuring: Last Rites scares up Rs 60 crore in India for the opening weekend

The movie was released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu which eventually connected with audiences across different regions. It quickly climbed to the top spot and became number one at the Indian box office for the weekend. The film’s impact extended far beyond India, and it continued the global dominance of the Conjuring franchise. Internationally, The Conjuring: Last Rites earned a staggering $187 million worldwide with $104 million coming from 66 overseas markets.

The latest movie in the hit horror series has set multiple records. The movie is now recognized as the biggest international horror debut of all time, surpassing It: Chapter Two. Also additionally, it secured the second largest global debut ever for a horror film. The movie also claimed the largest opening for a Conjuring Universe film in 41 international markets which included Germany, the UK, Italy, the Netherlands, and several South American countries.