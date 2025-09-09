The Conjuring: Last Rites scares up Rs 60 crore in India for the opening weekend

Horror fans flocked to theater to witness one last time the beloved horror series 'The Conjuring: Last Rites'. The movie officially marked country's biggest ever Hollywood horror release. The film has crossed an impressive Rs 60.40 crore during its opening weekend in India across 2130 screens which included IMAX. According to media reports, the movie marks the biggest opening weekend ever for a Hollywood horror film in India.
The movie was released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu which eventually connected with audiences across different regions. It quickly climbed to the top spot and became number one at the Indian box office for the weekend. The film’s impact extended far beyond India, and it continued the global dominance of the Conjuring franchise. Internationally, The Conjuring: Last Rites earned a staggering $187 million worldwide with $104 million coming from 66 overseas markets.
The latest movie in the hit horror series has set multiple records. The movie is now recognized as the biggest international horror debut of all time, surpassing It: Chapter Two. Also additionally, it secured the second largest global debut ever for a horror film. The movie also claimed the largest opening for a Conjuring Universe film in 41 international markets which included Germany, the UK, Italy, the Netherlands, and several South American countries.
These record-breaking achievements showcase the underlying popularity of horror cinema in India. In a country where horror has been a niche genre, this massive turnout highlights the audience's taste. One report highlighted that the film’s success underscores the growing audience appetite in India for well-executed horror narratives which are anchored by recognized franchises. With The Conjuring: Last Rites delivering a record breaking numbers both at home and overseas, the film has positioned itself as the most successful movie in the entire franchise.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.