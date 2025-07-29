Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle smashes Japanese box office records

The latest movie adaptation of the popular manga and anime series Demon Slayer, called Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, has become the fastest ever to hit 10 billion yen (approximately ₹584 crores) in just 8 days after release.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle was released on July 18 this year

Its official X handle said: "We thank each and every fan who came to movie theatres and theatre staff who are delivering this to the fans."

The last instalment of the series Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, was the last holder of the record 10 days in in 2020. The recent one's content and feature pacing is similar to the Mugen Train one which is why it is a feature-length multi-film adaptation.

The manga series the movie is based on is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba by Koyoharu Gotouge, started in 2016 and ended in 2020. Shueisha, the publisher of Demon Slayer, noted that the comic book series has sold over 200 million copies worldwide.

The plot revolves around a boy named Tanjiro Kamado who fights demons as he searches for a cure for his sister Nezuko, who has turned into a demon. Hence, he becomes a demon slayer while Nezuko tries to subdue her desire for human flesh.

Natsuki Hanae voices the Japanese version of Tanjiro, while the same character is voiced by Zach Aguilar.