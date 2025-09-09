Debby Ryan and Josh Dun announce pregnancy

Debby, 32, and Josh, 37, began dating in 2013, but reportedly broke up in 2014 before reconciling in 2016. They announced the engagement in 2018, followed by the wedding in December 2019, which took place in Austin, Texas. The actor began her career with a small role in the 2007 direct-to-DVD movie Barney: Let’s Go to the Firehouse.

She got her breakthrough with the Disney Channel series, The Suite Life on Deck, where she essayed the role of Bailey Pickett. Josh is a member of the musical duo Twenty One Pilots.

The band was initially formed in 2009 with lead vocalist Tyler Joseph, Nick Thomas and Chris Salih.

After Thomas and Salih left in 2011, Josh joined it as the drummer.