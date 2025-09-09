Kabir Khan directorial Ek Tha Tiger earns spot at Washington’s International Spy Museum

Spy-action-thriller Ek Tha Tiger became the only Hindi movie to feature at at the International Spy Museum's coveted wall of fame. Director Kabir Khan couldn't help but express excitement at the inclusion of the movie.
The International Spy Museum in Washington, D.C., USA, now ranks Ek Tha Tiger alongside iconic films like James Bond, Mission: Impossible and Men in Black. This section, dedicated to legendary spy films and series, showcases posters of around 25 international titles.
"I didn’t have any knowledge about it and I got to know about it from the people who saw it over there. They messaged me, 'We saw the poster of 'Ek Tha Tiger' and it’s the only Hindi film there in the whole galaxy of films'. I found it very amusing and it was great to see Salman and Katrina’s faces on that wall!" Kabir said in an interview.
Kabir explained that some films "take a life of their own" with time.
"Ek Tha Tiger is one such film that has grown in popularity, also because it subsequently became part of the Spyverse initiated by Yash Raj. Being the first film of the universe gives it a certain exalted position," he said.
Kabir said that he had received multiple messages appreciating his work.
"Those were the days when we were not relying so much on VFX for action. I feel that as a filmmaker and an audience, there’s a difference when you attempt raw, real and gritty action. Too much dependence on VFX doesn’t connect," the director said in the interview.
However, despite the lack of use of visual effects, the movie still brought out the spy genre "in a big way" and Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles also helped.
