Kabir Khan directorial Ek Tha Tiger earns spot at Washington’s International Spy Museum

Spy-action-thriller Ek Tha Tiger became the only Hindi movie to feature at at the International Spy Museum's coveted wall of fame. Director Kabir Khan couldn't help but express excitement at the inclusion of the movie.

Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger joins James Bond and Mission: Impossible at International Spy Museum

The International Spy Museum in Washington, D.C., USA, now ranks Ek Tha Tiger alongside iconic films like James Bond, Mission: Impossible and Men in Black. This section, dedicated to legendary spy films and series, showcases posters of around 25 international titles.

"I didn’t have any knowledge about it and I got to know about it from the people who saw it over there. They messaged me, 'We saw the poster of 'Ek Tha Tiger' and it’s the only Hindi film there in the whole galaxy of films'. I found it very amusing and it was great to see Salman and Katrina’s faces on that wall!" Kabir said in an interview.

Kabir explained that some films "take a life of their own" with time.