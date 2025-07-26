Excited about War 2? 5 Hindi spy films you can explore

We hear you're looking for some thrill but not in the newer movies. You're also seeking nostalgia. Well, if that's the case, you obviously cannot miss these five movies.
Fighter
Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor.
Inspired by real 2019 military events like the Pulwama attack, Balakot strike, and India–Pakistan border tensions, this is a good watch for those looking to rewatch Hrithik's old spy movies.
Fighter began filming in November 2022 across Assam, Hyderabad, Jammu & Kashmir, and Mumbai. It also involved real Indian Air Force personnel involved.
It grossed worldwide; ranked as the eighth highest-grossing Indian film of 2024 and fourth highest-grossing Hindi film that year.
RRR
Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, RRR is a Telugu-language action epic that relives the lives of two real-life Indian freedom fighters: Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.
Set during British colonial rule, the film combines myth, history, and fantasy in an over-the-top spectacle of friendship, rebellion, and patriotism.
It's explosive action sequences and emotionally charged drama earned RRR widespread acclaim and it even won an Oscar for Best Original Song. Remember Naatu Naatu?
Pathaan
If you've previously vibed with the song Besharam Rang from the movie Pathaan, why shouldn't you watch the film as well (if you haven't already)?
Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s grand return to action cinema. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film follows a disgraced Indian spy called Pathaan who is pulled back into duty to stop a rogue agent threatening the nation.
Tiger 3
If you are a fan of the first two, you cannot miss this one. Tiger 3 continues the story of RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore (played by Salman Khan) and ISI agent Zoya (played by Katrina Kaif) as they battle a common enemy threatening both India and Pakistan.
Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film has both family drama and political noise. Tiger 3 further expands YRF’s interconnected spy universe.
Sardar
A Tamil-language action thriller directed by P.S. Mithran, Sardar stars Karthi in a dual role as a righteous spy father and his image-conscious police officer son.
The narrative explores the generational divide and the cost of patriotism, unfolding through themes of surveillance, national security and betrayal.
Sardar was praised for its engaging screenplay and strong performances. You need to give this one a shot.