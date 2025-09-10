Did Jennifer Aniston just make her romance Insta-official?

One wrote, “You think we wouldn't notice photo number 17???” while another added, “The soft launch.” “Oh hello 17 pic,” a fan gushed.

Other pictures in the post showed the actor hanging with longtime friends Courteney Cox, Adam Sandler, Jason Bateman, Sandra Bullock and Sean Hayes, among others.

Jennifer’s post came on the heels of Jim Jim’s own summer series post. He shared pictures capturing moments with friends, nature, and of course, “sunsets.”

The post also received a thumbs up from the We’re The Millers actor. Jennifer and Jim’s relationship started making headlines in July this year, when the duo were pictured on Spain’s Mallorca Island, as per a news publication. They even went for a double date with Courteney Cox and her boyfriend, Johnny McDaid, in August, followed by the most recent outing in New York City.

While Jennifer is yet to publicly confirm her relationship, a source has confirmed their romance, reported a news publication. “They are casually dating and having fun,” the source said, while another added that they have been seeing each other for a few months. “Jim’s great. Her close friends love him. He’s amazing to be around. He has this really calm and secure energy. Jen loves it,” a source said in August.

Jennifer was previously married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, having divorced them in 2005 and 2018, respectively.