Keira Knightley, Hugh Laurie and Kit Harington in voice cast of new Harry Potter series!

Speaking at the announcement, James McAvoy expressed his delight at embodying Moody. “I am absolutely thrilled to bring the fiercely determined Mad-Eye Moody to life in these dynamic audio editions from Pottermore and Audible. He’s a layered character, constantly shifting between battle-hardened intensity and unexpected flashes of wisdom. Capturing his commanding presence was incredibly fun,” he shared.

This latest reveal builds on the already impressive line-up announced earlier this year, which included Hugh Laurie as Albus Dumbledore, Matthew Macfadyen as Lord Voldemort, Riz Ahmed as Severus Snape, Michelle Gomez as Minerva McGonagall, Mark Addy as Hagrid, Alex Hassell as Lucius Malfoy, Daniel Mays as Dobby and Sara and Avni Deshmukh as the Patil twins.

The release schedule promises a steady stream of magic, beginning with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone on 4 November 2025, followed by The Chamber of Secrets on 16 December 2025. Each subsequent instalment will be unveiled monthly, culminating with The Deathly Hallows on 12 May 2026. With such an illustrious cast and carefully timed releases, Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions looks set to redefine the listening experience for a new generation of fans.

