Keira Knightley, Hugh Laurie and Kit Harington in voice cast of new Harry Potter series!

Pottermore Publishing, the global digital publisher of Harry Potter and Audible, have just unveiled a fresh wave of star casting for Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions. The project, already boasting an ensemble of more than 200 actors, is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious audio adaptations ever undertaken.
Among the newly revealed names are Kit Harington, who takes on the flamboyant Professor Gilderoy Lockhart and Keira Knightley, stepping into the formidable shoes of Professor Dolores Umbridge. Iwan Rheon will lend his voice to the much-loved Professor Lupin, while Ruth Wilson embraces the dark charisma of Bellatrix Lestrange. Ambika Mod joins the cast as the spirited Nymphadora Tonks, with Leo Woodall portraying Bill Weasley. Other highlights include Simon Pegg as Arthur Weasley, James McAvoy as the grizzled Mad-Eye Moody, Gemma Whelan as Professor Sprout and Matt Berry in the comedic role of Sir Cadogan.
Speaking at the announcement, James McAvoy expressed his delight at embodying Moody. “I am absolutely thrilled to bring the fiercely determined Mad-Eye Moody to life in these dynamic audio editions from Pottermore and Audible. He’s a layered character, constantly shifting between battle-hardened intensity and unexpected flashes of wisdom. Capturing his commanding presence was incredibly fun,” he shared.
This latest reveal builds on the already impressive line-up announced earlier this year, which included Hugh Laurie as Albus Dumbledore, Matthew Macfadyen as Lord Voldemort, Riz Ahmed as Severus Snape, Michelle Gomez as Minerva McGonagall, Mark Addy as Hagrid, Alex Hassell as Lucius Malfoy, Daniel Mays as Dobby and Sara and Avni Deshmukh as the Patil twins.
The release schedule promises a steady stream of magic, beginning with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone on 4 November 2025, followed by The Chamber of Secrets on 16 December 2025. Each subsequent instalment will be unveiled monthly, culminating with The Deathly Hallows on 12 May 2026. With such an illustrious cast and carefully timed releases, Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions looks set to redefine the listening experience for a new generation of fans.
