Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet marries long-time girlfriend Lindsay Schweitzer

\Its wedding day of Eric Stonestreet who played Modern Family's beloved member Cameron Tucker. Eric tied the knot with Lindsay Schweitzer, his long-time girlfriend and pediatric nurse, in an intimate wedding at their Kansas City dream home.

The couple got engaged back in 2021, and they confirmed dating rumours back in August 2021. "It’s my birthday and guess what I got," Eric captioned his pictures.

Some joked in the comments that Mitch might not be okay with Cam cheating, but those rumours were put to rest as Stonestreet's Modern Family cast member Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played Cam's husband in the beloved series, also congratulated them.

He wrote, "Of all second marriages, this one is my favorite! I love you both! I'm so happy for you!!!!"

His adoration for the couple was shared by Jesse's real-life husband, Justin Mikita, who commented, "Congrats!"

Actress Octavia Spencer wrote, "Congratulations! So happy for you both."

Eric reportedly met Lindsay Schweitzer in June 2016 at a Big Slick Charity Event for Children’s Mercy Hospital, where Lindsay is a pediatric nurse. They had been planning their house for quite a while.

"Well, I've said we're building a house to host a wedding, and we're still on track to do that," Eric said, in July this year.