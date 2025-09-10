Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal shares glimpses from his Kashmir diaries

Taking to X, he shared a series of images from his family vacation in the Valley. He also shared a thought-provoking note about travel costs and experiences. He wrote, “Luxury trip to Switzerland - 10 lacs. Similar trip to Kashmir - 2 lacs. Infinite beauty in your own country - priceless.” The entrepreneur’s post quickly caught attention for both its scenic charm and the message it carried. Among the photos he shared, one that stood out was a heartwarming click of him enjoying a serene shikara ride on the Dal Lake with his wife, model and actor Anchal Kumar, and their daughter, Alyssa Mittal.

Kashmir, often described as ‘heaven on earth,’ has long been admired for its snow-capped mountains, lush valleys, and tranquil lakes. Anupam’s post, however, highlighted another important aspect, that is, affordability. By comparing the expenses of international luxury travel with the cost of exploring destinations within India, he underlined how travelers can experience world-class beauty without leaving the country.

Check out his post here: