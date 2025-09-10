Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal shares glimpses from his Kashmir diaries

Shark Tank India judge and Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal is currently making buzz for his recent Kashmir trip. The entrepreneur drew comparison between India’s northern paradise Kashmir and Europe’s most sought-after travel destination, Switzerland.
Taking to X, he shared a series of images from his family vacation in the Valley. He also shared a thought-provoking note about travel costs and experiences. He wrote, “Luxury trip to Switzerland - 10 lacs. Similar trip to Kashmir - 2 lacs. Infinite beauty in your own country - priceless.” The entrepreneur’s post quickly caught attention for both its scenic charm and the message it carried. Among the photos he shared, one that stood out was a heartwarming click of him enjoying a serene shikara ride on the Dal Lake with his wife, model and actor Anchal Kumar, and their daughter, Alyssa Mittal.
Kashmir, often described as ‘heaven on earth,’ has long been admired for its snow-capped mountains, lush valleys, and tranquil lakes. Anupam’s post, however, highlighted another important aspect, that is, affordability. By comparing the expenses of international luxury travel with the cost of exploring destinations within India, he underlined how travelers can experience world-class beauty without leaving the country.
Check out his post here:
Many social media users resonated with his observation and applauded him for showcasing Kashmir’s unmatched charm. The post also sparked conversations about the growing trend of rediscovering domestic destinations after years of focusing on international travel.
With this gesture, Anupam Mittal not only shared his personal vacation highlights but also encouraged people to look closer to home for equally breathtaking experiences. His message carried both emotional and practical weight and reminded audiences that exploring India could be as enriching as ticking off foreign bucket-list destinations. And all while being kinder on the pocket.
