Shark Tank India Season 5 registrations are now open; here's what you need to know

Shark Tank India is back. Season 5 of the popular entrepreneurial reality show is officially on its way, and registrations are now open. Aspiring entrepreneurs across the country can now apply for a chance to pitch their business ideas to some of India’s most influential investors. The show has built a reputation for transforming dreams into tangible ventures and giving small businesses the recognition they deserve.
While the official air date hasn’t been confirmed yet, Shark Tank India Season 5 is set to return soon. With the registration portal now live, hopeful founders and changemakers are encouraged to apply and be part of the next wave of India’s startup success stories.
How to apply
To apply, visit the official Shark Tank India page on the SonyLIV website or app. Fill out the registration form with your personal details, business idea, or product pitch. Once submitted, your application will be reviewed by the show’s selection team.
Shark Tank India first premiered in 2021. Since then, the show has featured 741 business pitches, out of which 351 secured deals. Over ₹293 crore in funding has been committed across four seasons. Entrepreneurs from both remote villages and major cities have found a voice through the platform.
The campaign for Season 5 takes a bold, satirical approach to challenge toxic hustle culture. In its promo video, shared on Instagram, the show mocks the idea of endlessly building someone else’s empire and urges viewers to pursue their own dreams instead. One of the campaign's cheeky lines reads: “Stay loyal. Keep turning your millionaire bosses into billionaires. Shark Tank India Season 5 registrations are now open, but don’t register.” The message is clear—build your own vision, not just your boss’s fortune. This season encourages balance, creativity, and value-driven entrepreneurship.
Who might return as sharks?
Previous seasons have featured industry leaders like Namita Thapar of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Aman Gupta of boAt, Vineeta Singh of SUGAR Cosmetics, Peyush Bansal of Lenskart, Anupam Mittal of Shaadi.com, Ritesh Agarwal of OYO, Varun Dua of ACKO, and Kunal Bahl of Snapdeal. These investors have not only funded startups but also mentored them through critical growth stages.
What to expect this season
Season 4 was widely appreciated for its mix of emotional storytelling, innovative pitches, and dramatic investment moments. Season 5 is expected to raise the bar even higher, with more daring ideas, diverse founders, and high-stakes business decisions.
If you’re a business owner, a startup founder, or someone with a unique idea, this is your chance to present your venture on a national platform. Shark Tank India might be able to offer you access to funding, visibility, and potentially long-term impact.
Visit the SonyLIV app or website to begin your application today.