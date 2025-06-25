Shark Tank India Season 5 registrations are now open; here's what you need to know

Shark Tank India is back. Season 5 of the popular entrepreneurial reality show is officially on its way, and registrations are now open. Aspiring entrepreneurs across the country can now apply for a chance to pitch their business ideas to some of India’s most influential investors. The show has built a reputation for transforming dreams into tangible ventures and giving small businesses the recognition they deserve.

When does Shark Tank Season 5 start?

While the official air date hasn’t been confirmed yet, Shark Tank India Season 5 is set to return soon. With the registration portal now live, hopeful founders and changemakers are encouraged to apply and be part of the next wave of India’s startup success stories.

How to apply

To apply, visit the official Shark Tank India page on the SonyLIV website or app. Fill out the registration form with your personal details, business idea, or product pitch. Once submitted, your application will be reviewed by the show’s selection team.

Shark Tank India first premiered in 2021. Since then, the show has featured 741 business pitches, out of which 351 secured deals. Over ₹293 crore in funding has been committed across four seasons. Entrepreneurs from both remote villages and major cities have found a voice through the platform.