Uncle Chiranjeevi congratulates nephew Varun Tej and wife Lavanya Tripathi as they become parents to a baby boy

Telugu actor Chiranjeevi took to social media to congratulate his nephew, Varun Tej and his wife Lavanya Tripathi, on having a baby boy, their first child, on Wednesday, September 10`.
This is what Chiranjeevi wrote on social media:
"Welcome to the world, little one! A hearty welcome to the newborn baby boy in the Konidela family. Heartfelt congratulations to Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi on becoming proud parents. So happy for Nagababu and Padmaja, who are now promoted to proud grandparents. Wishing the baby boy all the happiness, good health, and blessings in abundance. May your love and blessings always surround our child."
Varun posted a monochrome picture of himself at the hospital today with Lavanya holding the baby as he dotes on them. He captioned the picture, “Our little man 10.09.2025.” with blue heart emojis.
In May 2025, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi shared the happy news that they are expecting their first child. The couple posted a heartfelt picture, holding hands and a tiny pair of baby booties to announce the pregnancy.
Varun and Lavanya’s journey began on the sets of their 2017 film Mister, where they are believed to have first met. After dating privately for a few years, they got engaged in June 2023 in Hyderabad and tied the knot in a traditional Telugu ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, in November 2023.
Last year, Varun Tej spoke up for being criticised for constantly bringing up his uncles Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan and cousin Ram Charan everywhere he goes. Looks like their bond is rock-solid!
“People always criticise me for talking about my uncles and my brother. It’s my wish, though. You might achieve success or not, but you always need to remember why you set out on this journey, where you’ve come from, and who supported you in getting there. Your success is worth nothing when you forget that,” Varun had said previously, addressing criticisms.
