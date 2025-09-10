Uncle Chiranjeevi congratulates nephew Varun Tej and wife Lavanya Tripathi as they become parents to a baby boy

Telugu actor Chiranjeevi took to social media to congratulate his nephew, Varun Tej and his wife Lavanya Tripathi, on having a baby boy, their first child, on Wednesday, September 10`.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi welcome a baby boy

This is what Chiranjeevi wrote on social media:

"Welcome to the world, little one! A hearty welcome to the newborn baby boy in the Konidela family. Heartfelt congratulations to Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi on becoming proud parents. So happy for Nagababu and Padmaja, who are now promoted to proud grandparents. Wishing the baby boy all the happiness, good health, and blessings in abundance. May your love and blessings always surround our child."