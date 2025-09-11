Celebs

I gave up botox: Amanda Seyfried on transforming for her latest project

Amanda Seyfried reveals she gave up Botox for a year while filming The Testament of Ann Lee, calling the sacrifice worth it as she embraced authenticity on screen
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Amanda Seyfried is no stranger to transformative roles and her latest project The Testament of Ann Lee is a proof of that. The shooting for this film went beyond long hours and intense character work was delved into. The actress also revealed that she gave up Botox for an entire year in order to maintain the vision of the film.

Amanda Seyfried on sacrificing Botox and embracing authenticity for The Testament of Ann Lee

At the Toronto International Film Festival premiere, Amanda spoke candidly about her choice. “I’m an actor and that’s my job and that’s what I love to do,” she told the outlet. “I don’t necessarily need all that in my life. I just like it. The things that I like, I can sacrifice a little. Of course I can," she shared. The film was directed by Mona Fastvold and included a strict no-makeup rule for its cast. Amanda had to appear on screen with as natural a look as possible. That guideline also led her to reconsider cosmetic treatments which finally resulted in her year-long pause on Botox.

Reflecting on the process, the actress said, “We did make sacrifices, and it was worth it. Every day was fun. We didn’t just survive, we thrived.” Also in a previous interview with a magazine, she explained her experience, “I couldn’t get Botox for a year. That was a big assignment... When I first got [Botox], I was, like, 'This is amazing,' because I frown a lot. But then it all came back in a way that was absolutely necessary for all the work I was doing.”

I auditioned six times for Wicked: Amanda Seyfried

The Testament of Ann Lee premiered at the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 1 before arriving at TIFF. The film has already sparked conversations about authenticity, performance, and the sacrifices actors had to make for their craft in their roles.

India to send first-ever women-led delegation to Toronto International Film Festival 2025
