I gave up botox: Amanda Seyfried on transforming for her latest project

At the Toronto International Film Festival premiere, Amanda spoke candidly about her choice. “I’m an actor and that’s my job and that’s what I love to do,” she told the outlet. “I don’t necessarily need all that in my life. I just like it. The things that I like, I can sacrifice a little. Of course I can," she shared. The film was directed by Mona Fastvold and included a strict no-makeup rule for its cast. Amanda had to appear on screen with as natural a look as possible. That guideline also led her to reconsider cosmetic treatments which finally resulted in her year-long pause on Botox.

Reflecting on the process, the actress said, “We did make sacrifices, and it was worth it. Every day was fun. We didn’t just survive, we thrived.” Also in a previous interview with a magazine, she explained her experience, “I couldn’t get Botox for a year. That was a big assignment... When I first got [Botox], I was, like, 'This is amazing,' because I frown a lot. But then it all came back in a way that was absolutely necessary for all the work I was doing.”