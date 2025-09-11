Janhvi Kapoor walks the red carpet in an ensemble designed by her cousin, Rhea Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor was seen posing for the paparazzi at the International Film Festival and also was seen signing autographs and clicking selfies with her fans, who flocked to just catch a glimpse of the actress. Janhvi is also accompanied by Bollywood actors Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jetwa, who are also a part of the movie.

Homebound is directed by director Neeraj Galwan. Janhvi was seen wearing a one-shoulder gown draped with soft pleats and delicate embellishments. The actress paid homage to the Indian tradition while embracing contemporary and modern global fashion. The flowing silhouette, with a dramatic trail, and hair done in a Western retro style brought a touch of old-world charm to the film festival. Homebound has already been the talking point in Bollywood and also now on international platforms.

Talking about Janhvi Kapoor, the actress is riding high on the success of her recently released movie, Param Sundari, that also stars Sidharth Malhotra. Janhvi is all set for the release of the upcoming movie Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Janvhi is spread opposite Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, and the movie also stars Sanya Malhotra. Janhvi has been receiving great applause for both Param Sundari and for her latest song Bijuriya from the movie opposite Varun Dhawan.