Ram Gopal Varma’s Rangeela re-releases after 30 years

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’s iconic 1995 blockbuster Rangeela is set for a grand re-release, nearly three decades after it first redefined Hindi cinema. As part of Ultra Media’s Ultra Rewind initiative, the restored version aims to bring back the film’s magic for longtime fans while allowing a new generation to experience its timeless charm.

Rangeela re-release: Ram Gopal Varma’s 1995 classic returns to theatres

Talking about the milestone, Ram Gopal Varma said the film was more than just a love story. “At the time Rangeela released, romance on screen was caught in melodramatic patterns, and songs were often fillers. For me, Rangeela stood for aspiration,” he explained.

He described Urmila Matondkar’s Mili as “the embodiment of every ordinary person who dares to dream big,” while Aamir Khan’s Munna and Jackie Shroff’s Raj Kamal represented “two sides of the journey—the street-smart survivor and the polished star—both real, both flawed, both necessary.”

The ace director added that what excites him most about the re-release is not just nostalgia, but the opportunity for younger audiences “to understand why Rangeela was not just a film, but a shift in the way we looked at that genre.”

Ultra Media CEO Sushilkumar Agrawal echoed the sentiment, calling Rangeela “a landmark film of the 90s” and expressing hope that the re-release would rekindle its universal appeal.

The film, which marked AR Rahman’s first original Hindi score, tells the story of Mili’s struggle to achieve stardom while caught between two me, her childhood friend Munna and superstar Raj Kamal. The songs went on to become a super hit and marked the arrival of the Oscar winner among the Bollywood audience.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Urmila Matondkar recently described the film as more than cinema. “Rangeela was, and still is, a feeling woven with joy, dreams, ambition, and love. Each song is a celebration of the navrasa, carrying us into a world of innocence and wonder,” she wrote.

She added that the film still has the power to transport audiences back to their first viewing. “Thank you for letting me be a part of your lives… Cheers to love, life, and laughter! Ho Jaa Rangeela Re.”

