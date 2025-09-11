Karan Johar talks about toxic people and distractions in a cryptic post

Filmmaker Karan Johar, on Thursday, took to social media to share a cryptic post reflecting on toxic people and the distractions they bring.

KJo posts cryptic post on Instagram

Taking to his Instagram handle, KJo posted a cryptic post, offering insights on self-worth, toxic people and personal growth. In his cryptic yet candid message, he emphasised the importance of ignoring negativity, valuing oneself, and surrounding oneself with supportive people. Karan also emphasised staying teachable and trusting that the right opportunities and connections will come naturally.

He posted a series of slides with the thoughts he resonates with. The text on the first slide read, “Rule #1: F*ck what they think.” The other has “Sometimes your value isn’t seen until your absence is felt” written on it. The third one says, “A Reminder: Ignoring toxic people is self-care.”

Other slides read, “You can’t do big things if you are distracted by small things. Be teachable you. You’re not always right. Choose people that choose you. The end. Once you stop looking, things find you.”

“There are people that will never support you because it’s you. Then there are people that will always support you because it’s you. You just have to find your people.”

For the caption, Karan simply wrote, “Thoughts I resonate with…. #foodforthought #wordsneedtobeactions #khayalonkacaravan.”