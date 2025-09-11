Prince Harry has tea with his father, King Charles III, in their first meeting in over a year

Britain’s Prince Harry joined his father, King Charles III, for tea on Wednesday at the monarch's London home, the first time they’ve met in well over a year.

Just a royal tea or secret peace summit?

The two have been distant since Harry and his wife, Meghan, left royal life and moved to California in 2020 and then publicly aired grievances about the royal family.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that Charles and Harry spent time together at Clarence House, where the king lives when he's in the capital.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Harry was driven through the gates of the four-story mansion not far from Buckingham Palace. He was seen leaving less than an hour later, as he ducked down in the car enroute to an evening event for his Invictus Games, which supports injured and sick service members and veterans.

There had been speculation that Harry might meet his father after he arrived in the U.K. on Monday, the third anniversary of the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, for a four-day trip during which he will visit several of the charities he supports.

A meeting in July between representatives of the king, 76, and his wayward son, 40, led to suggestions that the frigid relationship between Harry and his family might be thawing.

The split had deepened over the past five years as Harry and Meghan aired their grievances with the royal family in a tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey and a revealing Netflix series. Harry, also known as the Duke of Sussex, then fueled the tensions by revealing personal conversations in his memoir, Spare.

Harry and his father last met in February 2024, when the prince flew to London after receiving news that Charles had been diagnosed with cancer. Harry spent about 45 minutes with Charles before the king flew to his Sandringham country estate to recuperate from his treatment.

Harry has also had little contact with his elder brother, Prince William, heir to the throne.

Harry was last in London in April, when the Court of Appeal rejected his bid to restore a police protection detail that was canceled after he stopped being a working royal. Charles was on a state visit to Italy at the time, so a meeting then was impossible.