Sunjay Kapur’s mother, Rani Kapur challenges will, questions Priya Sachdev over sold assets

In a fresh turn of events, Rani Kapur has chosen the legal path to fight against her daughter-in-law, Priya Sachdev. The high-profile property case is currently undergoing a hearing in the Delhi High Court.

Her lawyers claim that ₹10,000 crore worth of assets should have been hers and also said that Priya Sachdev has been selling shares without her consent. Rani Kapur, alleges that she sent 15 e-mails regarding the will but not a word was shared.

As per reports, senior advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, who's appearing for Rani Kapur, added that Sachdev has revealed no information about the assets of Sona Comstar which have been sold.

As per Gaggar, shares worth ₹500 crore have been sold to a Singapore entity and none of the documents have been shared with Rani.

Samaira and Kiaan are demanding their rightful share in their father’s property. Priya Sachdev mentions that their father’s will has already provided for them. Rani Kapur now stands up against the fact that Priya is trying to exclude her from the property and estate and is also planning to sell them off.

