Sunjay Kapur’s mother, Rani Kapur challenges will, questions Priya Sachdev over sold assets

Ever since industrialist Sunjay Kapur passed away earlier this year, his family has been entangled in a highly publicised inheritance feud. While his ex-wife, actor Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, have reportedly moved to the court for their share in the property, his second wife, Priya Sachdev, has also moved to court over property rights. Amidst all these, fresh reports surface of Sunjay Kapur’s mother, Rani Kapur, who claims that Priya Sachdev is selling assets.
In a fresh turn of events, Rani Kapur has chosen the legal path to fight against her daughter-in-law, Priya Sachdev. The high-profile property case is currently undergoing a hearing in the Delhi High Court.
Her lawyers claim that ₹10,000 crore worth of assets should have been hers and also said that Priya Sachdev has been selling shares without her consent. Rani Kapur, alleges that she sent 15 e-mails regarding the will but not a word was shared.
As per reports, senior advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, who's appearing for Rani Kapur, added that Sachdev has revealed no information about the assets of Sona Comstar which have been sold.
As per Gaggar, shares worth ₹500 crore have been sold to a Singapore entity and none of the documents have been shared with Rani.
Samaira and Kiaan are demanding their rightful share in their father’s property. Priya Sachdev mentions that their father’s will has already provided for them. Rani Kapur now stands up against the fact that Priya is trying to exclude her from the property and estate and is also planning to sell them off.
Samaira and Kiaan have also alleged that the will is fake since no mention of this document was ever made to anyone before, and it suddenly crops up after Sunjay’s untimely death. Moreover, the Delhi High Court has also ordered her to present all types of properties left behind by Sunjay to the court .
Rani has even gone to the extent of writing to authorities in the United Kingdom to intervene and investigate the death of her son, which she thinks can even be a probable homicide. Kapur passed away this year in June after he suffered from a sudden heart attack. He was married to Bollywood actor Karisma from 2003 to 2016 and to Priya Sachdev from 2017 until his death.
