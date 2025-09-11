Tom Holland says Spider-Man suits are swapped biweekly on set

In a recent interview, Tom revealed just how often his superhero suits are swapped out on set. When the interviewer noted that the skin-tight suit might become “musty” after long days of filming, he admitted, “Yeah, it definitely does. I probably get a new suit every two weeks, I reckon.” The revelation comes at the point when the actor is deep into production for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, his fourth solo outing as Peter Parker. The filming for the new film began in August across England and Scotland.

Unlike his previous Spider-Man projects, Tom has stepped into a new role in shaping the story and direction of Brand New Day. “For me, I want to do justice to Peter Parker’s character. I want to bring the fans something that’s really worthy of their time, and I’m very grateful for their investment in our franchise,” he shared. To deliver on that promise, the actor has been diving into fan discussions online to understand audience expectations. “I’ve been actively sifting through the internet and trying to best understand what it is the fans want,” he explained.