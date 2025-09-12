BTS’ RM donates 200 million won to medical centres on his 31st birthday

BTS member RM, aka Kim Namjoon, celebrated his 31st birthday in style. He got a new hair colour and he donated 100 million won each to two medical centres in charity!

Kim gave fans a glimpse of his intimate birthday celebration on Instagram, and also debuted his new blonde look. He started celebrations with an early birthday dinner at the Mosu Seoul restaurant. He captioned the picture, “Thank you. I miss you all.” He also reshared some of his fans' birthday tributes.

RM also donated 100 million won each to Seoul Asan Medical Centre and Korea University Medical Centre on his birthday. While Seoul Asan Medical Centre is expected to use the donation to support underprivileged patients, Korea University Medical Centre plans to improve its treatment facilities and expand medical services.

“I decided to donate in the hopes that it would provide a small but warm hope to patients. It’s meaningful to be able to participate, even if only a little, in spreading the value of medical advancement and respect for life," RM said in a statement to the media.

“RM’s warm heart, striving to create a better world, will be a great help in helping patients regain their health. We will cherish the value of sharing you have shared and do our best to nurture its fruits so that we can grow into an even more trustworthy, ultra-gap medical institution," said Yoon Eul-sik, Vice President of Medical Affairs at Korea University, in response to the donation.