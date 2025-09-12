Shah Rukh Khan hopes son Aryan Khan ‘didn’t trouble’ Diljit Dosanjh during ‘Tenu Ki Pata’ recording

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, on Friday, took to social media to express his gratitude to singer Diljit Dosanjh for his kindness and support.

SRK thanks Diljit Dosanjh for recording Tenu Ki Pata

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Veer-Zaara actor shared a video featuring Diljit and his son Aryan Khan. In the clip, the Punjabi singer is seen recording the song Tenu Ki Pata, while Aryan sits in the recording room, enjoying the session. The young star also arranged for Diljit to talk to Shah Rukh Khan over a video call. The clip further captures Aryan and Diljit sharing a warm hug and bonding.

In the caption of his post, SRK also humorously mentioned his son Aryan, hoping he wasn’t too much trouble during the song recording. The Dilwale actor also promoted the release of the song Tenu Ki Pata and the Netflix show The Ba**ds of Bollywood, which premieres on September 18.