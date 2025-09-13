Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar embroiled in cheating scandal as Splitsvilla star breaks silence

The fire was further fueled when Shubhi Joshi, a reality show contestant in Splitsvilla 15, appeared in an interview in which she apparently revealed Awez. Not mentioning his name, she confirmed that the man she was “seeing” following her appearance on the show was currently on Bigg Boss. She explained how the man wooed her, telling her she was “special,” only to later confess to texting one of her pals to deliberately “hurt” her.

In response to these allegations, Awez’s brother, Zaid Darbar, has rallied to his defense. On Instagram, Zaid criticised Baseer for raising “outside issues” during the show, claiming that although brawls are a part of the game, dragging one’s personal life into it is a “poor mindset.” He stood by his brother uncategorically, declaring that “no one is a saint” and that Awez “stood tall for himself.”

Public reaction has been polarised. Numerous social media users have condemned Awez, reacting in horror at the alleged infidelity. Others have downplayed the allegations as a publicity stunt, speculating that Shubhi is merely attempting to ensure her own position on a subsequent season of Bigg Boss. As the plot thickens, only time will tell how these accusations will affect Awez’s tenure on the show and his relationship with Nagma.