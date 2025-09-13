Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar embroiled in cheating scandal as Splitsvilla star breaks silence

There has been controversy surrounding Awez Darbar, a participant on Bigg Boss 19, as cheating is alleged against him by several sources. The dancer and social media influencer, who recently became engaged to his long-time fiancée Nagma Mirajkar, is under fire for alleged infidelity, with one Splitsvilla star, Shubhi Joshi and some of his fellow participants speaking against him.
The controversy was sparked on the show when Awez’s co-housemates, Baseer Ali and Amaal Mallik, made severe claims. While arguing hotly, Baseer accused Awez of cheating on Nagma with “two or three girls.” Amaal corroborated these claims stating that Awez messages “random girls on social media” even though he is in a serious ten-year relationship.
The fire was further fueled when Shubhi Joshi, a reality show contestant in Splitsvilla 15, appeared in an interview in which she apparently revealed Awez. Not mentioning his name, she confirmed that the man she was “seeing” following her appearance on the show was currently on Bigg Boss. She explained how the man wooed her, telling her she was “special,” only to later confess to texting one of her pals to deliberately “hurt” her.
In response to these allegations, Awez’s brother, Zaid Darbar, has rallied to his defense. On Instagram, Zaid criticised Baseer for raising “outside issues” during the show, claiming that although brawls are a part of the game, dragging one’s personal life into it is a “poor mindset.” He stood by his brother uncategorically, declaring that “no one is a saint” and that Awez “stood tall for himself.”
Public reaction has been polarised. Numerous social media users have condemned Awez, reacting in horror at the alleged infidelity. Others have downplayed the allegations as a publicity stunt, speculating that Shubhi is merely attempting to ensure her own position on a subsequent season of Bigg Boss. As the plot thickens, only time will tell how these accusations will affect Awez’s tenure on the show and his relationship with Nagma.