Shah Rukh Khan pauses King shoot for National Award win

Even as all the hype for his award win mounts, Shah Rukh Khan has been in the news for a leaked photo from the shoot of King. The picture, which went viral on social media and was clicked by a fan in Mumbai, features the actor with a salt-and-pepper look and black glasses. Though the new look pleased fans his team requested that the photo not be circulated in order to keep the film a mystery.

King, co-starring his daughter Suhana Khan, is one of the most eagerly awaited releases to come. While early reports had the film hitting the screens in 2026, recent developments suggest the big-budget actioner could be delayed to 2027. The film, marking SRK’s second outing with director Siddharth Anand after the huge success of Pathaan, will also see a galaxy of stars in the cast with Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan. With a National Award in his pocket now, Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the set post ceremony is sure to generate further buzz for King.