Ram Gopal Varma hails Teja Sajja’s Mirai, calls it ‘Hollywood standard’

Mirai, starring Teja Sajja in the lead role, finally hit theatres on September 12 and media is full of praise for the review. Rave reviews also came in from filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma who took to X to talk about the movie.

Director Ram Gopal Verma says Teja Sajja-starring Mirai's plot and VFX are of ‘Hollywood standard’

He wrote, “A BIG SHOUT OUT ttejasajja123 @Karthik_gatta and @vishwaprasadtg for delivering an INDUSTRY HIT ..Not since BAHUBALI did I hear such UNANIMOUS PRAISE for any other film #Mirai .. Both the VFX and the Narrative GRIP are of HOLLYWOOD STANDARD.”

"Being compared to Baahubali is more than flattery, it’s brand positioning at the highest level," one replied in comment.

"Hollywood standards for Mirai," another reiterated.

"Mirai is the best movie. Wonderfully performed by all the actor and director has also done excellent job. VFX is top notch. One word for movie is next level," another said.

Mirai, directed by Karthik Gattamneni, has been praised for its captivating storyline, striking visual effects, and stellar performances. The film stars Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj in the lead roles, with Ritika Nayak and Jagapathi Babu in significant roles.

Teja's last performance in Hanu-man had also been received well. But Mirai is doing better. industry tracker Sacnilk says Mirai earned approximately ₹12 crore net across India (all languages combined). In comparison, Hanu-Man, which released last year, had collected around ₹8 crore net on its opening day.