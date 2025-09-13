Siddharth thanks Aditi Rao Hydari for support as takes on a lead role in Netflix’s Unaccustomed Earth

Sharing a news article about his casting in the eight-episode series, Siddharth wrote in the caption: “Thank you to the Universe. Overwhelmed and so grateful for this next chapter in the dream that is my life!”

He added, “It’s an honour to be a part of Unaccustomed Earth and to work with such an incredible cast and crew. Let’s gooooooo!” tagging production houses and collaborators, including Netflix, Warner Bros, and director Ritesh Batra. He concluded the post with heartfelt thanks to Aditi: “Thank you @aditiraohydari for being my rock!”

Based on Jhumpa Lahiri’s acclaimed short story collection, the series is described as an epic, emotional drama set in a close-knit Indian-American community in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It explores themes of love, desire, belonging, and cultural identity.

Siddharth will portray Amit Mukherjee, a warmhearted Bengali-American man, raised in Cambridge, who’s known for his dependability and emotional openness. Though he’s the friend everyone turns to in a crisis, Amit often struggles to find stability in his own relationships. His life begins to spiral when a long-lost love unexpectedly reappears, threatening his fragile sense of balance.

The ensemble cast also includes Sarayu Blue, Indraneil Sengupta, Adi Roy, and Iyla Sundarsingh Mckaig.

According to a portal, the show promises to be “rich with nuance, passion, and unforgettable characters,” diving deep into the tensions and connections within an elite, insular immigrant community.

