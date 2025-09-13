What was Lily Collins’ To The Bone diet?

She even lost a lot of weight, around 9kg, albeit under guidance and proper supervision, for her role in 2017 movie To The Bone. Lily called the experience “nerve-wracking,” as it hit close to home and reminded her of her 16-year-old self.

To The Bone is about Ellen, a 20-year-old college dropout dealing with anorexia, who returns home to the house of her stepmother and father after struggling through an in-patient program and failing to make any progress.

Apparently, Lily was allowed to eat everything in moderation. Even at that time, Lily drew in "compliments" for her remarkable thinness, which is problematic on so many levels.

Not only did it indicate that being dangerously thin is okay, but something Lily should aspire to be, as though it is some sort of an "accomplishment".