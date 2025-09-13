What was Lily Collins’ To The Bone diet?

Lily Collins recently showed up to a Calvin Klein event in metallic strappy heels, a basic handbag and a co-ord fit, consisting of a top and skirt with a multitude of feathers and white sequins. But the real "fit" seemed to be her thinness and her abs that she sported. Rightfully, fans were concerned about her health.
The Emily in Paris star has always been open about her eating disorder and her struggles with her weight for a long time. Lily recounted her experience with eating disorder in her autobiography Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me. There was a time when her throat burned and esophagus hurt, and her hair and nails had become brittle, because of her eating disorder.
She even lost a lot of weight, around 9kg, albeit under guidance and proper supervision, for her role in 2017 movie To The Bone. Lily called the experience “nerve-wracking,” as it hit close to home and reminded her of her 16-year-old self.
To The Bone is about Ellen, a 20-year-old college dropout dealing with anorexia, who returns home to the house of her stepmother and father after struggling through an in-patient program and failing to make any progress.
Apparently, Lily was allowed to eat everything in moderation. Even at that time, Lily drew in "compliments" for her remarkable thinness, which is problematic on so many levels.
Not only did it indicate that being dangerously thin is okay, but something Lily should aspire to be, as though it is some sort of an "accomplishment".
Lily Collins diet and workout
Lily successfully managed to regain her lost weight. She starts the day with a glass of lemon water, in addition to other fluids, juices, herbal teas and plenty of water to keep herself hydrated. Lily starts her day with oatmeal topped with seasonal fruits and also snacks on nutrient-rich quinoa.
Although she avoids red meat, Lily eats chicken, salmon, or a bowl of salad for lunch. She is also a big fan of dark chocolate!
As for workouts, Lily incorporates at least 40-70 minutes of exercise six days a week. Given that she is a Pisces, she often jokes about loving water (yes, she swims a fair bit!). With her trainer's help, she also does core-focused exercises like isometrics and ballet moves. She tops it off with some yoga to her fitness regime.
