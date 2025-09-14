Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Mohanlal slams contestant over homophobic remarks

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 host Mohanlal called out a contestant for her homophobic attack against a same-sex couple on the show.
The veteran actor criticised contestant Lakshmi for her remarks about fellow housemates Adhila Nasarin and Fathima Noora, who are in a same-sex relationship. Lakshmi had questioned their place on the reality show, stating that they would not be “welcomed into people’s homes.”
“Who are the people unworthy of being welcomed into homes?” Mohanlal asked.
Lakshmi initially stayed quiet but later justified her remarks. She was not okay with the idea of normalising homosexuality, since her son was watching the show.
To this, Mohanlal said, “I will welcome them into my home. You need to be careful with such comments here. What right do you have to say who is allowed in houses? If you cannot stand them, leave the house, get off the show.”
He also called out other contestants for staying quiet through all this.
Riyas Salim from Season 4 said, “These two women (Lakshmi and Mastani) aren't merely wrong, they're actively dangerous,” along with a note on why homophobia should never be normalised.
Adhila thanked Mohanlal for his support. She also had the perfect response for Lakhmi.
“Lakshmi had earlier said she isn’t okay with our relationship being normalised, as it might influence her son," she said.
"We are not people who saw lesbians or gays while growing up. We realised our sexuality only after meeting each other. No one can be influenced into homosexuality. Sexuality is something that is in us from birth. We realize it at a particular point in life. It can never be influenced," she added.
Moreover, she pointed out that if people could be "converted" to gay, then those in the house could have been influenced by now. However, that is far from the case.
