Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Mohanlal slams contestant over homophobic remarks

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 host Mohanlal called out a contestant for her homophobic attack against a same-sex couple on the show.

The veteran actor criticised contestant Lakshmi for her remarks about fellow housemates Adhila Nasarin and Fathima Noora, who are in a same-sex relationship. Lakshmi had questioned their place on the reality show, stating that they would not be “welcomed into people’s homes.”

“Who are the people unworthy of being welcomed into homes?” Mohanlal asked.

Lakshmi initially stayed quiet but later justified her remarks. She was not okay with the idea of normalising homosexuality, since her son was watching the show.

To this, Mohanlal said, “I will welcome them into my home. You need to be careful with such comments here. What right do you have to say who is allowed in houses? If you cannot stand them, leave the house, get off the show.”

He also called out other contestants for staying quiet through all this.

Riyas Salim from Season 4 said, “These two women (Lakshmi and Mastani) aren't merely wrong, they're actively dangerous,” along with a note on why homophobia should never be normalised.