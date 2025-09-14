Did Harry Styles meet girlfriend Zoë Kravitz's dad, Lenny Kravitz?

Zoë Kravitz and her new beau Harry Styles had stepped out on September 6 to reportedly meet Zoë's father singer and musician Lenny Kravitz for lunch. Things are reportedly going pretty strong. It's a big move for the boyfriend to meet the dad. Zoë is Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet's first and only child.
While in New York, the new couple met up with Lenny Kravitz for lunch. Zoë, 36 and Harry, 31 were first spotted in Rome and then in a week in New York City, hand in hand. Apparently, according to sources, Zoë and Harry have great chemistry and look like they are having a great time together. When the couple met Lenny, all three had a good time. Zoë has also been introducing Harry to her friends, which makes us think that this may be lot more than just casual.
The couple was first spotted in Rome by a fan account on X who posted a video of Zoë wrapping her hands around Harry as they were walking together. Right after that day, reports online said the couple was spotted kissing at the famous restaurant Rita's in London. It was right after a promotional event for Zoë's latest project Caught Stealing. Harry has been spending a lot of time during her press run.
Zoë last dated To All the Boys I've Loved Before actor Noah Centineo, who was 29. They were spotted together leaving Danielle Haim's birthday in February 2025 and again in May. But that didn't last very long. She was engaged to the ever charming Channing Tatum from October 2023 to October 2024. She said they were at different stages in their lives. Meanwhile Harry was last linked to actress Taylor Russell, but they broke up in May 2024.
