Disha Patani posts for the first time since Bareilly firing incident

Just a couple of months earlier, in July, Disha’s sister, Retd. Major Khushboo Patani, had grabbed headlines for slamming spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya in a social media post. She had called him out for making sexist remarks about women above 25 who choose live-in relationships.

However, devotees were quick to asssume that her criticism was directed at another spiritual figure, Premanand Ji Maharaj. Khushboo later clarified that her remarks were aimed solely at Aniruddhacharya, and the matter seemed settled, but it apparently wasn't.

Retired CO Jagdish Patani, Disha Patani and Khushboo Patani’s father, also shared his thoughts. He told the media that Khushboo was "misrepresented".

Jagdish also stood up for his daughter, saying that he doesn't think anyone has made any "indecent remark".

"If Acharya ji made a statement on women, then my daughter also made one...But I don't think anyone would make such a big fuss over it," he told another publication, adding that everyone has the right to exercise their freedom of speech.

Some 8-10 shots were fired at their house, according to Jagdish.