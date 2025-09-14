NFL player Joe Burrow’s charity fires board member for Charlie Kirk comment

NFL star Joe Burrow’s charitable organization has removed a board member for posting inflammatory Charlie Kirk comments on Facebook.

“We have terminated an advisory board member that made inappropriate remarks in light of recent events and they are no longer associated with the Foundation,” read the group’s statement. “Their comments do not reflect our values or our mission.”

It was soon found that the said board member was Hamilton County municipal court Judge Ted Berry, who was first elected to serve Cincinnati and the surrounding areas in 2005. He was criticised for messages that he posted to Facebook after Charlie was shot.

"[Charlie Kirk] spewed hate and division. How's he feel about gun violence and gun control in Hell, now?" seemed to be one of Ted's comments on Facebook.