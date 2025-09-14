NFL player Joe Burrow’s charity fires board member for Charlie Kirk comment
NFL star Joe Burrow’s charitable organization has removed a board member for posting inflammatory Charlie Kirk comments on Facebook.
Judge Ted Berry, a board member of NFL star Joe Burrow’s charity has been removed
“We have terminated an advisory board member that made inappropriate remarks in light of recent events and they are no longer associated with the Foundation,” read the group’s statement. “Their comments do not reflect our values or our mission.”
It was soon found that the said board member was Hamilton County municipal court Judge Ted Berry, who was first elected to serve Cincinnati and the surrounding areas in 2005. He was criticised for messages that he posted to Facebook after Charlie was shot.
"[Charlie Kirk] spewed hate and division. How's he feel about gun violence and gun control in Hell, now?" seemed to be one of Ted's comments on Facebook.
To this, another person wrote that he had never seen Charlie "spew hate" and the college dropout was, in fact, only debating on college campuses.
"These soulless ghouls are embedded amongst us thanks to left-wing politics and their cucks in the legacy media," one person wrote on X.
However, Ted apologised to the media later.
“I regret if I caused division,” he said. “That was not my intent. And I hope there can be peace.”
This is not the first firing occurrence after Charlie Kirk's death.
NFL team Carolina Panthers have dismissed a communications staffer over an “insensitive social media post” made after the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Wednesday. According to the media, football communications coordinator Charlie Rock was terminated following the incident, a source confirmed Thursday.
