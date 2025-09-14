Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’s Rajesh Kumar opens up about on-set bullying

One of the lead cast members of popular 2000s sitcom, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Rajesh Kumar recently opened up about his experiences on-set, including tales of ragging, bullying and harassment. In fact, it was so bad that Rajesh, who played the iconic character Rosesh Sarabhai, could not muster the courage to bring his wife on set.

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actor Rajesh Kumar opens up about how he was "ragged" by cast members

On a YouTube channel, Rajesh said that he was often mocked, since it was his first attempt in a comedy series, which made him feel overwhelmed.

“I was ragged mostly because I was doing comedy for the first time, and on top of that, I was acting opposite stalwarts like Satish ji and Ratna ji. I was nervous throughout the 1.5 years of shooting. Though I was married, I felt like a bachelor on set because that’s how they treated me. I never brought my wife there. I didn’t want her to see how they treated me–it scared me", he said on the channel.