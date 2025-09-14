Shah Rukh Khan's fitness levels can be attributed to these 4 food items

Shah Rukh Khan may be 59, but he is not one to shy away from tough action scenes or complicated dance routines. His health and energy can be attributed to what he consumes daily. Turns out, he doesn't enjoy extremely spicy or "festive" food items, by which, he likely means food cooked in a lot of oil or ghee.
“I naturally lean towards very basic food. I stick to two main meals daily, lunch and dinner. Apart from these, I don’t snack or eat anything else. Mujhe pakwan pasand nahi (I don’t enjoy rich foods). My meals usually include sprouts, grilled chicken, broccoli, and occasionally a small portion of dal," Shah Rukh said in an interview back in 2017. He eats twice a day.
In your 60s, 70s and later, eating well not only helps with weight management, but it also may help prevemt some diseases, such as osteoporosis, high blood pressure, heart disease, type 2 diabetes and certain cancers.
Sprouts provide digestible protein, fiber for gut health, antioxidants to combat cell damage, and nutrients like vitamins C and E, zinc and iron for immune support. They can help balance blood sugar due to their low glycemic index.
As for grilled chicken, it is an excellent source of protein. Besides offering high-quality protein for muscle growth and repair, it also provides essential vitamins (B vitamins) and minerals (like phosphorus, selenium, zinc) for energy, bone health and immune support.
The cruciferous vegetable broccoli is a rich source of several important nutrients. This includes fibre, vitamins A, C and K, minerals like calcium, potassium and iron, and antioxidants.
It has also been shown to contain bioactive compounds such as glucosinolates, sulforaphane, and indole-3-carbinol, all of which have been shown to have significant health-promoting effects.
