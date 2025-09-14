Shah Rukh Khan's fitness levels can be attributed to these 4 food items

Shah Rukh Khan may be 59, but he is not one to shy away from tough action scenes or complicated dance routines. His health and energy can be attributed to what he consumes daily. Turns out, he doesn't enjoy extremely spicy or "festive" food items, by which, he likely means food cooked in a lot of oil or ghee.

Shah Rukh Khan's diet is made up of basic food items like grilled chicken, broccoli, sprouts and dal

“I naturally lean towards very basic food. I stick to two main meals daily, lunch and dinner. Apart from these, I don’t snack or eat anything else. Mujhe pakwan pasand nahi (I don’t enjoy rich foods). My meals usually include sprouts, grilled chicken, broccoli, and occasionally a small portion of dal," Shah Rukh said in an interview back in 2017. He eats twice a day.

In your 60s, 70s and later, eating well not only helps with weight management, but it also may help prevemt some diseases, such as osteoporosis, high blood pressure, heart disease, type 2 diabetes and certain cancers.