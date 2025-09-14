Suniel Shetty defends cricketers amid India vs Pakistan match debate

India Asia Cup's 2025 fixture against Pakistan has caused a wave of rage and criticism across the nation. The match was scheduled for Sunday at 8:00 pm. And the high-stakes clash faced strong opposition from political leaders and families of terror victims, many of whom demanded that India boycott the match. Much of the criticism was directed at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for not withdrawing the team from the tournament.
Amid the criticism, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty spoke up in defense of the cricketers and emphasized that athletes should not be held responsible for playing in such matches. He said the cricketers “cannot be blamed for playing because they are sportsmen, they are expected to represent the country.” Suniel highlighted that the decision to watch or attend the match ultimately rests with individuals. He explained, “As Indians, I think it is our personal choice to decide whether we want to watch it, whether we want to go, or not go. That’s a decision India has to make."
Addressing the criticism aimed at the BCCI, he clarified that the board itself does not control these decisions. “It’s not in BCCI’s hands. It’s a world sporting body, and you can’t blame anybody…” he remarked.
This controversy arose due to the tragic Pahalgam terror attack in April, which claimed 26 civilian lives and heightened security tensions between India and Pakistan. In light of this, several opposition parties demanded a boycott of the game. However, the Central Government did not raise objections to India’s participation in the multi-nation tournament and allowed the match to go ahead.
In light of the controversy, Suniel also pointed out that that cricketers are bound to their duty for playing irrespective of country tensions.