Suniel Shetty defends cricketers amid India vs Pakistan match debate

Amid the criticism, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty spoke up in defense of the cricketers and emphasized that athletes should not be held responsible for playing in such matches. He said the cricketers “cannot be blamed for playing because they are sportsmen, they are expected to represent the country.” Suniel highlighted that the decision to watch or attend the match ultimately rests with individuals. He explained, “As Indians, I think it is our personal choice to decide whether we want to watch it, whether we want to go, or not go. That’s a decision India has to make."

Addressing the criticism aimed at the BCCI, he clarified that the board itself does not control these decisions. “It’s not in BCCI’s hands. It’s a world sporting body, and you can’t blame anybody…” he remarked.