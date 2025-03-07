Sunil Chhetri’s net worth, salary and brand deals: A look at the star footballer’s earnings

Sunil Chhetri has not only made a name for himself on the football field but has also built a substantial financial portfolio. Reports indicate that his net worth is approximately INR 8 crore. His annual earnings are estimated to be around INR 5 crore, with a major portion coming from his contract with Bengaluru FC, valued at INR 1.5 crore.

In addition to his football earnings, Sunil Chhetri has lucrative endorsement deals. He has been associated with top brands like Pepsi, Puma, Tata Motors, and Iodex. In 2019, he secured a deal with Puma, and in 2020, he became the brand ambassador for Twelfth Man, a popular football fantasy game.

Sunil Chhetri’s luxurious lifestyle