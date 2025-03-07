Sunil Chhetri’s net worth, salary and brand deals: A look at the star footballer’s earnings

Exciting news for Indian football fans: Sunil Chhetri is making a comeback to the national team. After announcing his retirement last year, this iconic footballer is set to don the Indian jersey again for the upcoming FIFA matches. His return is significant as India gears up for crucial games in their quest to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup 2027. Let us take a dive into Sunil Chhetri’s net worth, his lifestyle, and his career.
What is Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri’s net worth?
Sunil Chhetri has not only made a name for himself on the football field but has also built a substantial financial portfolio. Reports indicate that his net worth is approximately INR 8 crore. His annual earnings are estimated to be around INR 5 crore, with a major portion coming from his contract with Bengaluru FC, valued at INR 1.5 crore.
In addition to his football earnings, Sunil Chhetri has lucrative endorsement deals. He has been associated with top brands like Pepsi, Puma, Tata Motors, and Iodex. In 2019, he secured a deal with Puma, and in 2020, he became the brand ambassador for Twelfth Man, a popular football fantasy game.
Sunil Chhetri’s luxurious lifestyle
Sunil Chhetri’s success has afforded him a luxurious lifestyle. He owns a beautiful home in Bengaluru, valued at around INR 3 crore. This house boasts modern amenities, including a spacious living area, a private home theatre, a gym, and a garden with a swimming pool. His collection of cars is equally impressive, featuring an Audi A6, Toyota Fortuner, Kia Seltos, and Mahindra Scorpio.
India’s March FIFA Matches
Sunil Chhetri’s return is timely for India’s important matches in March. The team will play against Maldives in a friendly on March 19, a game that will serve as preparation for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers. Following this, India will take on Bangladesh on March 25 in their first official qualifying match. The All India Football Federation celebrated his return, announcing, “The captain, leader, legend will return to the Indian national team for the FIFA International Window in March.”
Sunil Chhetri’s Impact on Indian Football
Sunil Chhetri holds the title of India’s highest goal-scorer and is fourth on the list of highest international goal-scorers, only behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Ali Daei. After retiring from international play in June 2023, he continued his career with Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League.