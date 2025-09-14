This South Indian actress's father was martyred in the Uri attack

She also highlighted the work of their Veer Ratna foundation and said, “It’s a great deal to isolate yourself from your particular pain and reach other people who may be suffering in the same way. It builds a sense of community. One of the most wonderful things that our Veer Ratna Foundation does is that they organise three-day workshops for wives and children of martyrs. And those workshops become a sense of community and togetherness.”

She also shared her personal experience and added, “My sister and I have attended them as participants. We all have one thing in common. We have lost our fathers in action. But it grows to be so much more than that - it forms a community. It’s a cause that I care deeply about.”

On whether she feels the weight of responsibility, Rukmini reflected, “Often times, we have to use the attention and eyes on us to channel it to something professionally, but I do feel some sort of responsibility towards the foundation and directing attention to other important causes. We need to change the spotlight around and spotlight other different issues as well.”