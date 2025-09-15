Aamir Khan’s team denies superstar criticised Rajinikanth’s Coolie

Actor Aamir Khan’s team on Saturday dismissed reports suggesting the Bollywood superstar had criticised Rajinikanth’s latest film Coolie, in which he appears in a cameo.

Mr Aamir Khan has given no such interview and has made no negative comments about the film Coolie: Spokesperson

A screenshot of a newspaper article has been circulating on social media in recent days, in which the actor was quoted as saying he saw no real purpose in being part of the project and added that it was badly written.

In a statement, his spokesperson said, “Mr Aamir Khan has given no such interview and has made no negative comments about the film 'Coolie'.

Mr Khan has the highest regard for Mr Rajinikanth, Mr Lokesh and in fact the entire team of 'Coolie'. The film has done over Rs 500 crore at the box office which speaks for itself,” the spokesperson added.