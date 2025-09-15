Adolescence star Owen Cooper met Jake Gyllenhaal before historic Emmy win at 15

15 year old Owen Cooper has become the youngest actor ever to win an Emmy as the Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of teenager Jamie Miller accused of a heinous crime in Netflix's limited series Adolescence.
Before the event night, a video of Owen went viral. The young actor was asked who he is most excited to meet at the award ceremony, to which Owen replied, "I think everyone knows that Jake Gyllenhaal's my top number one". And the next shot is of Jake walking down a corridor, on his way to meet Owen.
Jake went to see young Owen with a present, a lucky duck. The lucky duck is supposed to be kept in the pocket for good luck. Jake said he had received a similar one from his friend before his Academy Award win for his role in Brokeback Mountain. Owen couldn't believe himself and kept saying, "Oh my god, oh my god" on loop.
The two shook their hands and hugged each other after which Owen thanked his 'pal'. Jake was also nominated for his first Emmy like Owen. Jake's nomination was in the category of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movie for his role in the thriller series Presumed Innocent.
The Adolescence actor shared a few snaps from their meet on Instagram. He captioned it as, "Honour and a privilege to meet an icon of the game like Jake and will never forget it @jakegyllenhaal". To which Jake replied, "The honour was mine man. Good luck tonight!!!!".
Owen Cooper had admitted to wanting to chew Jake's ear off when he made an appearance at the Jimmy Kimmel Live show.
Owen competed alongside acting heavyweights Javier Bardem, Bill Camp, Ashley Waters, Rob Delaney and Peter Sarsgaard. He is going to star next in Wuthering Heights and Film Club.
