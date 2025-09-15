Adolescence star Owen Cooper met Jake Gyllenhaal before historic Emmy win at 15

15 year old Owen Cooper has become the youngest actor ever to win an Emmy as the Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of teenager Jamie Miller accused of a heinous crime in Netflix's limited series Adolescence.

Jake Gyllenhaal gifts a 'lucky duck' to youngest Emmy winner Owen Cooper

Before the event night, a video of Owen went viral. The young actor was asked who he is most excited to meet at the award ceremony, to which Owen replied, "I think everyone knows that Jake Gyllenhaal's my top number one". And the next shot is of Jake walking down a corridor, on his way to meet Owen.