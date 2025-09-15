Emmy Awards 2025: Owen Cooper becomes youngest actor to win Outstanding Supporting Actor

English actor Owen Cooper is now the youngest actor to win in the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor category at the age of 15.

Owen Cooper becomes youngest actor to win an Emmy

The actor, who essayed the role of Jamie Miller in the British crime drama, defeated fellow nominees like Javier Bardem, Peter Sarsgaard, Bill Camp, Rob Delaney and Ashley Walters.

Adolescence explores the complexities of growing up in a modern world. The series delves into the emotional turbulence, identity struggles and social pressures faced by teenagers as they navigate relationships, family expectations and personal growth. Philip Barantini’s direction brings sensitivity and authenticity to the narrative, highlighting both the awkwardness and resilience of youth.

The series won a total of 6 awards at the ceremony out of the 13 nominations it earned. The awards include Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series Outstanding Lead Actor for Stephen Graham, Outstanding Lead Actress for Erin Doherty, Outstanding Supporting Actor for Owen Cooper, Outstanding Directing for Philip Barantinis and Outstanding Writing for Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne.