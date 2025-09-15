Ananya Panday shows her first attempt at making a vlog in Maldives

Actress Ananya Panday took to social media to give a sneak peek into her first attempt at vlogging during her Maldives getaway.

Ananya Panday attempts vlogging in Maldives

The actress shared glimpses from the tropical destination, capturing scenic views, candid moments and her fun-filled experiences as she experimented with the new format. Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya posted her video and captioned it as, “My first attempt at making a vlog but had the bestest time ever at @waldorfastoriamaldives @makeplansholidays #WaldorfAstoriaMaldives #MakePlansHolidays.”

In the clip, Ananya is seen waking up and taking fans through her day, giving glimpses of how she spent her time indulging in different activities, like cycling and skydiving. At one point, she is seen working out, relaxing with a book by the poolside, enjoying a soothing massage surrounded by marine life, and soaking in the breathtaking view of the sunset.