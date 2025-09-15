Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari makers release trailer

The trailer of the highly anticipated movie Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has been unveiled on September 15. The trailer looks nothing short of a grand celebration of love, laughter and the magic of family entertainment.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari trailer released!

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a big fat Indian wedding, the trailer gives a peek into a world filled with romance, comedy, and festive sparkle. With a ‘shaadi setup’ at its heart, the Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari promises to bring back the timeless joy of the quintessential family entertainer. The trailer gives a sneak peek into the fun storyline and introduces the characters of Sunny, Tulsi, Ananya and Vikram in depth.

The dialogues also seem to be hilarious! Talking about the story, it unfolds with a fine star cast featuring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Akshay Oberoi and Maniesh Paul, ensuring a rollercoaster ride of romance, humour and family fun.