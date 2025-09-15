Who is Suryakumar Yadav's wife Devisha and how did they meet?

Devisha Shetty is much more than just the wife of Indian cricket star Suryakumar Yadav: she’s an entrepreneur and trained dancer known for her graceful performances and passion for promoting Indian classical art. In Mumbai, she conducts dance workshops that inspire youngsters and quietly supports animal welfare, all while keeping a low profile away from the constant media glare. But how did Devisha and Suryakumar meet?

Who is cricketer Suryakumar Yadav's wife Devisha and how did they meet?

It was during their college days that destiny brought Devisha and Suryakumar together. His cricketing talent first caught her eye, while her elegance on the dance floor impressed him in return.

Friendship soon deepened into love, and after years of steady companionship they got engaged in May 2016. Two months later, they sealed their bond in a traditional South Indian ceremony, where Devisha looked radiant in a pink Kanjeevaram saree and temple gold jewellery, and Suryakumar complemented her in a white kurta, dhoti, and safa.

From the beginning, their relationship has been defined by unwavering support, especially during pivotal moments in Suryakumar’s career. In 2019, when he recognised the need to overhaul his fitness and focus, it was Devisha who helped him make a lasting transformation.