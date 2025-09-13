Akon and his wife Tomeka Thiam split after nearly 3 decades

Their divorce will mark the end of a relationship that has spanned almost three decades. The 52-year-old-singer, whose legal name is Aliaune Badara Thiam, has long been open about his unconventional family life.

While details about his marriages and partners have often been subject to speculation, he has chosen to keep in under wraps. On the subject of polygamy rumours, Akon once said in a television show, “I’mma let it stay a rumour. I like the fact that people are guessing now, I love it. I’m not confirming nor denying. You go online, you may see nine, you might see seven, you might see four. I love it, though.” His comments only fueled more speculation about the number of relationships he likes to maintain.