Akon and his wife Tomeka Thiam split after nearly 3 decades

After almost three decades together, Akon and his wife Tomeka Thiam has separated. Tomeka has officially filed for divorce from Akon just three days before what would have been their 29th wedding anniversary.
According to the court fillings submitted, Tomeka has requested spousal support and joint legal custody of their daughter, Journey. The 17-year-old is the youngest of Akon’s nine children. Tomeka is also seeking sole physical custody of Journey. She has also asked the court to block any spousal support from her to Akon. The reason for the split has been cited as “irreconcilable differences.”
Their divorce will mark the end of a relationship that has spanned almost three decades. The 52-year-old-singer, whose legal name is Aliaune Badara Thiam, has long been open about his unconventional family life.
While details about his marriages and partners have often been subject to speculation, he has chosen to keep in under wraps. On the subject of polygamy rumours, Akon once said in a television show, “I’mma let it stay a rumour. I like the fact that people are guessing now, I love it. I’m not confirming nor denying. You go online, you may see nine, you might see seven, you might see four. I love it, though.” His comments only fueled more speculation about the number of relationships he likes to maintain.
As for his role of a parent is concerned, Akon has emphasised his commitment to his children. “The baby mothers are with it. They hurt for nothing. And they live comfortably. He’s there for every single one of those kids,” he said in defence of his lifestyle.
While neither Akon nor his wife have spoken publicly about their divorce news beyond filings, this move signals a larger shift in the singer's life. As of now, all eyes are focused on the legal proceedings and custody arrangements of the two.