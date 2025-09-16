Ahan Shetty walks into New York Fashion Week spotlight

Bollywood actor Ahan Shetty has made his striking debut at the COS AW25 runway show during the New York Fashion Week (NYFW). This marked a significant moment in his fashion journey as he carves his path into Bollywood. The actor described this experience as nothing short of "unique" as he ventured into the New York city to witness the city come alive for fashion week.
Speaking about his first time at NYFW, Ahan said, “The energy, creativity, and diversity of voices coming together make it a unique experience.” His appearance highlighted not just his presence on an international stage, but also the growing crossover of Indian celebs into the global fashion circuit. "I really enjoyed being part of that atmosphere and seeing how fashion continues to push boundaries while still feeling so connected to the times we live in," he added.
Ahan turned heads with his look for the event with a charcoal cardigan layered over a crisp white shirt. He paired it with tailored trousers. Completing the ensemble with sleek accessories and bold dark sunglasses, he exuded an effortless sense of contemporary chic. The styling was executed by Rahul Vijay, and it perfectly balanced sophistication with modern flair. Ahead of the show, the actor also gave fans a sneak peek into his preparation by posting on Instagram with the caption, “My first New York Fashion Week.” The post garnered instant attention, with fans celebrating his new foray into the fashion world.
On the work front, Ahan is busy lining up exciting film projects. He is currently preparing for Border 2, the highly anticipated war drama featuring Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Varun Dhawan. The film is set to release on January 22, 2026. Alongside the war drama, Ahan is also set to star in a new horror project directed by Patrick Graham. The film is said to be inspired by a real historical tragedy and promises to blend scares with romance. Casting for the female lead is still underway, while the official title remains under wraps for now.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.