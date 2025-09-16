Ahan Shetty walks into New York Fashion Week spotlight

Speaking about his first time at NYFW, Ahan said, “The energy, creativity, and diversity of voices coming together make it a unique experience.” His appearance highlighted not just his presence on an international stage, but also the growing crossover of Indian celebs into the global fashion circuit. "I really enjoyed being part of that atmosphere and seeing how fashion continues to push boundaries while still feeling so connected to the times we live in," he added.

Ahan turned heads with his look for the event with a charcoal cardigan layered over a crisp white shirt. He paired it with tailored trousers. Completing the ensemble with sleek accessories and bold dark sunglasses, he exuded an effortless sense of contemporary chic. The styling was executed by Rahul Vijay, and it perfectly balanced sophistication with modern flair. Ahead of the show, the actor also gave fans a sneak peek into his preparation by posting on Instagram with the caption, “My first New York Fashion Week.” The post garnered instant attention, with fans celebrating his new foray into the fashion world.