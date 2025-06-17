Border 2 filming begins: Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty and Varun Dhawan shoot at NDA Pune

Directed by Anurag Singh, the film is being brought to life by a committed production team including producers Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta, co-producer Shiv Chanana, and Binoy Gandhi. Together, they aim to recreate a compelling tribute to the heroic spirit of Indian soldiers, blending emotion, action, and patriotic fervor. Border 2 is positioned as a grand cinematic tribute to the Indian Armed Forces, promising a story that celebrates unity, brotherhood, and the relentless courage of those who serve the nation. With top-tier performances expected from its stellar cast and a richly detailed production design, the film is set to deliver a visually and emotionally impactful experience for the audience.

The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. With production backing from industry veterans like Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the project carries forward the enduring legacy of the original Border, aiming to strike a deep chord with audiences once again.