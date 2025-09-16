Lil Nas X undergoes treatment after arrest, attorney confirms

After his arrest and felony last month, Lil Nas X's attorney has confirmed that the Old Town Road singer is in treatment.
In August, Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Hill, was found roaming through Ventura Boulevard in Los Angeles, in nothing but underwear and cowboy boots, asking people to join his "party". After receiving several calls, Los Angeles police arrested him on suspicion of battery and he was hospitalised shortly after for suspicion of drug overdose.
Lil Nas spent the weekend in jail and pleaded not guilty to the four felony charges filed against him. His attorney Drew Findling spoke to the press outside Los Angeles courthouse.
“We’re doing what is best for Montero from a personal standpoint and a professional standpoint, but most importantly for his well-being,” Findling continued in a video that was shared by the media.
“He is surrounded by an amazing family, an amazing team of people that care about him and love him. We’re just addressing those issues. It’s really as simple as that. He’s had a great life, he’ll continue to have a great life. This is a bump that he’s gonna get over. And on behalf of him, his family is making sure he addresses all those issues right now.”
No details have been shared regarding the type of treatment he is undergoing. He was released on bail after posting $75,000.
He later told fans on his Instagram Story, “Your girl is gonna be OK.”
“She’s going to be alright,” he continued. “Shit, that was fucking terrifying. That was terrifying. That was a terrifying last four days, but your girl is going to be alright.”
Lil Nas X’s next court date is set for November 18.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.