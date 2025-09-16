Lil Nas X undergoes treatment after arrest, attorney confirms

Lil Nas spent the weekend in jail and pleaded not guilty to the four felony charges filed against him. His attorney Drew Findling spoke to the press outside Los Angeles courthouse.

“We’re doing what is best for Montero from a personal standpoint and a professional standpoint, but most importantly for his well-being,” Findling continued in a video that was shared by the media.

“He is surrounded by an amazing family, an amazing team of people that care about him and love him. We’re just addressing those issues. It’s really as simple as that. He’s had a great life, he’ll continue to have a great life. This is a bump that he’s gonna get over. And on behalf of him, his family is making sure he addresses all those issues right now.”