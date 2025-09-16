NYPD stops Diljit Dosanjh for a cheerful fan moment

Diljit Dosanjh was recently stopped by New York Police Department (NYPD), for no other reason than to appreciate the Punjabi singer.
In the viral video, Diljit is seen walking down a New York street when a police car stops nearby. Sitting inside the vehicle was an Indian-origin officer who recognised the singer. The officer used the mic to call out, “Punabi aa gaye oye!" which leaves Diljit smiling.
“New York Police just had their very own ‘Punjabi Aa Gaye Oye’ moment with Diljit Dosanjh on the streets! The vibe of Punjab truly knows no boundaries," the caption of the clip said. The rest of the video was dominated by the Bad Boys track.
There have been many such heartwarming moments, between Diljit and his fans, caught on camera.
A young girl living near the stadium where he was performing wanted to enjoy the concert from her terrace. Struggling to hear from a distance, she said out loud: “Diljit uncle, thoda tez chilla do." (Diljit uncle, could you sing a bit louder?).”
Her mother, gesturing toward the stadium in the background, explained that they couldn’t hear his voice clearly. The heartwarming clip reached Diljit, who shared it on his Instagram Stories and offered the family tickets to his next show, writing, “Beta, come. I have tickets for you and your family,” along with a folded hands emoji.
Diljit Dosanjh will appear in Border 2 next year, alongside Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Sunny Deol.
Recently, Diljit Dosanjh praised Aryan Khan after collaborating on the track Tenu Ki Pata from Aryan’s upcoming directorial The Ba**ds of Bollywood*.
Shah Rukh Khan shared a behind-the-scenes video of the two enjoying their recording session and thanked Diljit for his support. Diljit responded back with compliments on Aryan’s musical talent. He said that meeting Aryan felt like meeting SRK himself and appreciated his singing and guitar-playing skills.