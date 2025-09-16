NYPD stops Diljit Dosanjh for a cheerful fan moment

Diljit Dosanjh was recently stopped by New York Police Department (NYPD), for no other reason than to appreciate the Punjabi singer.

In the viral video, Diljit is seen walking down a New York street when a police car stops nearby. Sitting inside the vehicle was an Indian-origin officer who recognised the singer. The officer used the mic to call out, “Punabi aa gaye oye!" which leaves Diljit smiling.

“New York Police just had their very own ‘Punjabi Aa Gaye Oye’ moment with Diljit Dosanjh on the streets! The vibe of Punjab truly knows no boundaries," the caption of the clip said. The rest of the video was dominated by the Bad Boys track.

There have been many such heartwarming moments, between Diljit and his fans, caught on camera.