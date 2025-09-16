Who is Mahieka Sharma? Meet Hardik Pandya’s rumoured new flame

Hardik Pandya has been in the news for more than just his cricketing form lately. Fresh off his split with Natasa Stankovic, and after a brief swirl of rumours linking him to singer Jasmin Walia, the all-rounder seems to have found company again. Apparently Mahieka Sharma, the 24-year-old model is currently Hardik’s latest muse.
The chatter started when a Reddit post showed the two together, with one picture sneakily revealing Pandya’s jersey number 33 in the background. And just like that, the internet went ga-ga. Neither Hardik nor Mahieka has bothered to confirm (or deny) the talk, which only adds fuel to the fire. After all, silence is the best PR strategy when everyone else is doing the speculating for you.
So, who exactly is Mahieka? She’s no stranger to the limelight. A finance graduate with a perfect 10 CGPA in her Class 10 boards (because why settle for 9.8?), she chose the runway over medicine or engineering—much to her parents’ despair, no doubt. Crowned Model of the Year at the Indian Fashion Awards, Mahieka has walked for big names, shot music videos, and even battled through a painful eye infection to finish a ramp show last year. If grit is sexy, she’s ticking that box.
Her Instagram, which sits at a modest 42.8k followers, is filled with glossy snapshots that scream “rising star.” She’s also a certified yoga teacher, which might explain how she keeps calm while the internet dissects her love life.
Adding to the chatter, Mahieka was spotted at the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match in Dubai on September 14—the very game where Pandya played. Coincidence? You decide.
For now, the pair remain tight-lipped. But if history is anything to go by, Hardik Pandya’s love life is never off the scoreboard for long.
