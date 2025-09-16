Who is Mahieka Sharma? Meet Hardik Pandya’s rumoured new flame

Hardik Pandya has been in the news for more than just his cricketing form lately. Fresh off his split with Natasa Stankovic, and after a brief swirl of rumours linking him to singer Jasmin Walia, the all-rounder seems to have found company again. Apparently Mahieka Sharma, the 24-year-old model is currently Hardik’s latest muse.

Hardik Pandya rumoured to be dating model Mahieka Sharma

The chatter started when a Reddit post showed the two together, with one picture sneakily revealing Pandya’s jersey number 33 in the background. And just like that, the internet went ga-ga. Neither Hardik nor Mahieka has bothered to confirm (or deny) the talk, which only adds fuel to the fire. After all, silence is the best PR strategy when everyone else is doing the speculating for you.