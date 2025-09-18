Jenny Han’s book series, The Summer I Turned Pretty, is getting a movie sequel!
While everyone watching the finale of the much-loved series, The Summer I Turned Pretty, wondered why the epilogue from the books was replaced with a photobook of Belly and Conrad's Christmas in Paris. Prime Video officially announced that The Summer I Turned Pretty will be getting a feature film to serve as the grand finale to the series.
The news was announced shortly after the final episode of Season 3 was released. The film will be written and directed by Jenny Han, the author of the original book series and the show's creator. While specific plot details are being kept under wraps, Jenny Han stated that she felt a movie was the only way to properly conclude Belly's journey, suggesting it will cover a big milestone left in her story.
The main cast, including Lola Tung (Belly), Christopher Briney (Conrad), and Gavin Casalegno (Jeremiah), are all expected to reprise their roles for the film. The movie is expected to pick up where the series finale left off. The series finale ended with Belly and Conrad back together, while also leaving some of the other characters' stories with a sense of open-endedness although everyone was happy.
Given that the show has already made some notable changes from the book trilogy, fans are speculating that the movie will be a way to properly adapt the final chapters of Belly's story from the book, We'll Always Have Summer, where she reads out Susana's letter while reflecting on how her life has turned out better than what Susana or Belly herself expected.
This means the film will focus on the time jump in the books that leads to Conrad and Belly's wedding, which was skipped in the series finale. What else can we expect? While it's a difficult moment for him, Jeremiah accepts Belly's choice and begins to move on. The finale shows him starting a new path as a chef, with a successful pop-up dinner.
There's also a hint of a new romantic connection with Denise, a friend of Steven's. So we will get to see him flourish in his personal and professional life. Book fans will know that Jere shows up at the wedding with his girlfriend all happy and healed, rooting for his brother and Belly. The finale also gives a resolution to Steven and Taylor's relationship and we may get to see them in California.