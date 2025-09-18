Jenny Han’s book series, The Summer I Turned Pretty, is getting a movie sequel!

The news was announced shortly after the final episode of Season 3 was released. The film will be written and directed by Jenny Han, the author of the original book series and the show's creator. While specific plot details are being kept under wraps, Jenny Han stated that she felt a movie was the only way to properly conclude Belly's journey, suggesting it will cover a big milestone left in her story.

The main cast, including Lola Tung (Belly), Christopher Briney (Conrad), and Gavin Casalegno (Jeremiah), are all expected to reprise their roles for the film. The movie is expected to pick up where the series finale left off. The series finale ended with Belly and Conrad back together, while also leaving some of the other characters' stories with a sense of open-endedness although everyone was happy.

Given that the show has already made some notable changes from the book trilogy, fans are speculating that the movie will be a way to properly adapt the final chapters of Belly's story from the book, We'll Always Have Summer, where she reads out Susana's letter while reflecting on how her life has turned out better than what Susana or Belly herself expected.